Wednesday 26 June 2024 - 06:15

Zelensky Dismisses Senior Ukrainian Army Commander

The move came as Kyiv has struggled to hold back Moscow's forces in the east for months, almost two and half years into the war, AFP reported.

"I have decided to replace the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Yuriy Sodol, with Brigadier General Andriy Gnatov," Ukrainian President Zelensky said in his daily evening address.

He gave no details on the reasons for the dismissal but the decision came after criticism from a commander of the Azov brigade, known for its links with the far right.

The Azov commander, Bogdan Krotevych, had a day earlier filed a complaint to the SBU security service, calling for an investigation into Sodol.

According to media reports, Krotevych accused Sodol of incompetence and blamed him for the death of Ukrainian soldiers at the front.
