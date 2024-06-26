0
Wednesday 26 June 2024 - 06:18

Moldova Begins Accession Talks with EU

Moldova Begins Accession Talks with EU
The first meeting of the EU-Moldova Intergovernmental Conference in Luxembourg was broadcast by the European Union External Action Service (EEAS).

EU accession talks have no deadlines. Turkey is a record holder in terms of the duration of EU accession talks, as it has been conducting them for 19 years but still has no prospects for completing them successfully.

The conference was attended by Hadja Lahbib, the foreign minister of Belgium, which is currently holding the presidency of the Council of the European Union, EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi, and Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean.

The EU accession talks are divided into 35 negotiating chapters covering all spheres, from healthcare to foreign policy, from education to financial markets. A candidate country is supposed to comply with all EU requirements and harmonize its laws with Europe’s.
