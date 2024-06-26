0
Wednesday 26 June 2024 - 06:19

One in Five Gazans Facing Extreme Lack of Food: WHO Chief

Story Code : 1143881
One in Five Gazans Facing Extreme Lack of Food: WHO Chief
"A high risk of famine persists across Gaza as long as the conflict continues. One in five people in Gaza experience an extreme lack of food. Almost all people in the Strip face high levels of acute food insecurity," he wrote on the X social media platform.

The WHO chief emphasized that "only an end to the hostilities and immediate, unimpeded and sustained humanitarian access can reduce the risk of a famine occurring in the Gaza Strip."

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.
Comment


Featured Stories
JCPOA Has No Alternatives: Iran UN Envoy
JCPOA Has No Alternatives: Iran UN Envoy
Kremlin: Trump’s Plan for Ukraine Must Reflect Realities
Kremlin: Trump’s Plan for Ukraine Must Reflect Realities
26 June 2024
Hezbollah: All Key “Israeli” Targets Within Reach; Tel Aviv Attempts to Recover Losses
Hezbollah: All Key “Israeli” Targets Within Reach; Tel Aviv Attempts to Recover Losses
26 June 2024
Half a Million Gazans Endure Catastrophic Food Insecurity with 90% of Children Malnourished
Half a Million Gazans Endure Catastrophic Food Insecurity with 90% of Children Malnourished
26 June 2024
Australia Welcomes News About Julian Assange
Australia Welcomes News About Julian Assange
25 June 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: High Voter Turnout Brings Pride to Iran, Disheartens Enemies
Ayatollah Khamenei: High Voter Turnout Brings Pride to Iran, Disheartens Enemies
25 June 2024
Macron Says Ready for Dialogue with Putin
Macron Says Ready for Dialogue with Putin
25 June 2024
Iraq-Based Resistance Group Attacks Haifa
Iraq-Based Resistance Group Attacks Haifa
25 June 2024
Gaza’s Al-Qassam Brigades Strike Israeli Vehicle in Rafah – First Time Ever
Gaza’s Al-Qassam Brigades Strike Israeli Vehicle in Rafah – First Time Ever
24 June 2024
Hezbollah: Lebanon No Battlefield for Israel to Make Up for Its Losses
Hezbollah: Lebanon No Battlefield for Israel to Make Up for Its Losses
24 June 2024
US Supports Ukraine’s Crimes: Russian Ambassador
US Supports Ukraine’s Crimes: Russian Ambassador
24 June 2024
Yemeni Forces Hit 2 “Israel”-Linked Ships in Red Sea, Indian Ocean in Support of Palestine
Yemeni Forces Hit 2 “Israel”-Linked Ships in Red Sea, Indian Ocean in Support of Palestine
24 June 2024
Euro-Med: Israel Ruin 75% of Gaza Farmlands, Uses Starvation as Weapon
Euro-Med: Israel Ruin 75% of Gaza Farmlands, Uses Starvation as Weapon
24 June 2024