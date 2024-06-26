One in Five Gazans Facing Extreme Lack of Food: WHO Chief

Islam Times - One in five people in Gaza are facing an extreme lack of food as the risk of famine in the Palestinian enclave remains high, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"A high risk of famine persists across Gaza as long as the conflict continues. One in five people in Gaza experience an extreme lack of food. Almost all people in the Strip face high levels of acute food insecurity," he wrote on the X social media platform.The WHO chief emphasized that "only an end to the hostilities and immediate, unimpeded and sustained humanitarian access can reduce the risk of a famine occurring in the Gaza Strip."Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.