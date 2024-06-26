0
Wednesday 26 June 2024 - 08:43

Iran, Saudi Arabia Resolve to Deepen Comprehensive Ties

Story Code : 1143908
During their meeting on the sidelines of the 19th Asia Cooperation Dialogue [ACD] ministerial meeting on Tuesday, Bagheri Kani emphasized the mutual determination of both countries to deepen and develop relations across various fields.

“We believe there should be no obstacles in this process,” he stated.

The top Iranian diplomat also expressed gratitude to Saudi officials for facilitating the affairs of Iranian pilgrims during the Hajj rituals and ensuring their safe return, stressing the importance of continued cooperation in providing necessary facilities for Iranian pilgrims.

Al Khereiji, in turn, offered condolences for the martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raisi, noting that with the successful presidential election and the formation of the new government, the Iranian people will successfully navigate this phase.

He also emphasized the efforts to promote and strengthen bilateral relations, expressing hope that these efforts will continue with vigor, supported by the serious attempts of high-ranking Iranian and Saudi officials, as well as their cultural and historical ties.

In March of the previous year, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to restore diplomatic relations, which had been severed in 2016, under a deal brokered by China.

As part of a joint statement, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to implement a security cooperation agreement signed in April 2001 and another accord reached in May 1998 to boost ties in various sectors.
