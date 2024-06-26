0
Wednesday 26 June 2024 - 08:44

Iran’s Presidential Elections: Candidates Attended the Last TV Debate

Known as the most-watched programs in the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting history, the four previous debates had revolved around the economic problems, fair administrative services, foreign policies and cultural affairs.

Allotted equal minutes of speaking time each, the candidates explicate their plans to deal with the country’s major economic, political and cultural problems after taking the office.

The candidates have been singled out by the Constitutional Council from 80 applicants seeking the presidency.

The six candidates are Saeed Jalili, Alireza Zakani, Amir Hossein Qazizadeh Hashemi, Mostafa Pourmohammadi, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, and Masoud Pezeshkian.

The election campaign period began on June 9 and will run until June 26, while the nationwide presidential election will be held on Friday, June 28.

The new administration, the 14th one after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, will assume power in late June or early July and hold office for four years.

Days earlier, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei advised the presidential candidates to refrain from making statements during their televised campaigns that would please the enemy.

“The assumption is that all candidates love Iran and the Islamic Republic, that’s because they aspire to become president within this system and in order to serve the people,” the Leader said.
