Wednesday 26 June 2024 - 08:48

ICC Warrants To Arrest Netanyahu, Gallant To Be issued Soon

ICC Warrants To Arrest Netanyahu, Gallant To Be issued Soon
Netanyahu convened a high-stakes discussion on Tuesday evening about the looming possibility that the International Criminal Court [ICC] in The Hague might heed the request of its chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, and soon issue arrest warrants against him and War Minister Yoav Gallant. This pivotal meeting was attended by key figures, including Justice Minister Yariv Levin, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

Netanyahu anticipates the court will act on the prosecutor’s request and issue the warrants soon–potentially even before his upcoming speech in front of the US Congress on July 24. However, there’s currently no clear indication of the court’s decision.

Given that Khan submitted the request publicly, it’s likely that the court’s decision also will be made public. However, there’s a possibility that the arrest warrants might be issued secretly to prevent any interference with the proceedings.

A total of 123 countries are signatories to the Rome Statute, which defines the powers of the International Criminal Court in The Hague. These nations are obligated to enforce the warrant and arrest the individuals named in the warrants. Netanyahu faces the risk that if his plane lands – even for an emergency – in a country that is a signatory to the Rome Statute, he could be apprehended on the spot.
