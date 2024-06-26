0
Wednesday 26 June 2024 - 08:52

Hundreds of Kenyans Storm Parliament over Tax Hike

Story Code : 1143914
Some lawmakers sought refuge in the basement as the chaos unfolded.

The riot erupted after the legislature voted 195-106 to approve the 2024 Finance Bill, which aims to generate $2.7 billion in revenue in response to IMF demands.

President William Ruto condemned the protests as “treasonous events” and vowed to crack down on the “criminals” who turned the demonstrations violent.

“Today’s attack resulted in the loss of lives, destruction of property, and a lack of respect for the institutions,” Ruto stated, calling it “a critical turning point in how we respond to such threats on national security.”

Social media videos show the governor’s office in Nairobi ablaze, demonstrators smashing flags and furniture inside parliament, and attempts to break into the Senate chamber.

Media reported that “hundreds” of lawmakers were trapped inside the building and took shelter in the basement.

Local media confirmed at least ten deaths and another 40 injuries, with victims admitted to local hospitals for treatment.

Defense Minister Aden Duale announced the mobilization of armed forces to support the police, citing a “security emergency caused by the ongoing violent protests in various parts” of the country.

Earlier, Duale met with British High Commissioner Neil Wigan and his military adviser, Brigadier Oliver Bryant, to discuss defense collaboration in counter-terrorism, anti-piracy, and climate change.

On Monday, the US designated Kenya as a “major non-NATO ally,” granting Nairobi military and economic privileges, according to the State Department.

In a related development, 400 Kenyan police officers were dispatched to Haiti as part of a US-backed mission to “restore order” on the Caribbean island.
