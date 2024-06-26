US Exit Requisite for Syria Peace: Iran UN Envoy

Islam Times - It is imperative for the American forces to leave Syria fully, immediately, and unconditionally in order for peace and stability to prevail in the Arab country, Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations said.

Addressing a meeting of the UN Security Council regarding the situation in Syria, held in New York on Tuesday, Saeed Iravani said the Syrian people continue to suffer from humanitarian crises, aggression, foreign occupation, and terrorism.“Through unlawful occupation, inhumane sanctions, politicizing the return of refugees and IDPs, and preventing international support for Syria’s reconstruction, certain Western countries are responsible for the prolongation of the conflict as they attempt to impose their own will on the Syrian people,” he said.“Such attempts are unlawful and immoral and serve only to prolong the crisis and worsen the suffering endured by the Syrian people. The international community must not leave the Syrian people alone in their struggle against terrorism, foreign occupation, and the economic terrorism caused by unlawful sanctions,” the Iranian envoy stated.Stressing the need to respect the sovereignty, political independence, unity and territorial integrity of Syria, Iravani said, “Any separatist agendas and illegitimate self-rule initiatives must be rejected and all foreign forces whose presence is illegal in the territory of Syria by the Syrian Government must withdraw from Syria.”“In this context, the full, immediate, and unconditional withdrawal of US forces from Syria is essential for the peace and stability of Syria,” he underlined.“Instead of combatting terrorism, they continue supporting UN-designated terrorist groups such as Al-Nusrah Front (Hayat Tahrir al-Sham) as well as looting the oil and wealth of the Syrian people,” the envoy added, noting, “Combating terrorists in Syria must be continued until the full removal of their threats. This must be done with the utmost care for the lives of civilians.”“Terrorists must not be allowed to continue taking a large number of civilians as hostages and turn places like Idlib into their safe haven,” he said.“We strongly condemn Israel’s continued aggressions against Syria’s sovereignty, targeting civilians and vital infrastructure. The occupation of the Syrian Golan by this occupying regime is unlawful,” the ambassador added.“Iran remains committed to a political resolution of the situation in Syria and will continue supporting a truly Syrian-led, Syrian-owned, UN-facilitated political process. The resumption of the meetings of the Constitutional Committee as an effective mechanism for advancing the political process is necessary. It must operate without any external interference or pressure or setting any artificial deadline to conclude its work. We continue to support the efforts of the United Nations and the Special Envoy, Mr. Pedersen, for the political settlement of the Syrian crisis. Iran will spare no efforts to that end,” he went on to say.“It is regrettable that Western countries have ignored the dire humanitarian and economic situation on the ground and continue to pursue their political agenda at all costs,” the Iranian ambassador said.