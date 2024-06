Islam Times - Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov and his US counterpart Lloyd Austin have engaged in a phone conversation initiated by the US side, the Russian Defense Ministry said on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

During their conversation on Tuesday, the defense ministers exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine, Xinhua reported.Belousov expressed concerns about the ongoing escalation, particularly pointing out the dangers associated with the continuous supply of American weapons to Ukraine.In addition to the Ukraine crisis, the ministers also touched upon several other issues.