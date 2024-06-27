0
Thursday 27 June 2024 - 00:13

Preparations Made for Iranians’ Voting Abroad

Story Code : 1144076
Speaking at a presser on Wednesday, Nasser Kanaani said the Foreign Ministry has carried out every necessary plan to enable Iranian expatriates to take part in the presidential polls in foreign countries.

He said the ballot papers have been shipped to the polling stations abroad, as the election will be held on Friday.

The spokesperson also pointed to “formal coordination” with the Saudi authorities to allow for the participation of the Iranian Hajj pilgrims in the presidential election.

In comments on Wednesday morning, Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said that Saudi Arabia has not so far cooperated with Iran in the process of the Hajj pilgrims’ attendance in voting and that the Interior Ministry has come up with a Plan B, which requires the Constitutional Council’s approval.

Vahidi noted that more than 61 million people will be eligible to vote in the elections on Friday.

Iran is going to hold a nationwide presidential election on June 28. The polls will take place a year ahead of schedule, as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi passed away in a helicopter crash on May 19.

In remarks on Tuesday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei emphasized that the key to national pride in the elections lies in maximum public participation and the election of the most qualified candidate.

“The reason for the insistence and emphasis on maximum participation in the elections is that the most important impact of a high turnout is that it brings honor to the Islamic Republic,” the Leader said.
