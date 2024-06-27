0
Thursday 27 June 2024 - 00:14

Italy's Meloni Says EU Top Jobs Deal Ignores Voters' Wishes

Story Code : 1144077
Italy
Sources said on Tuesday that the three main, broadly centrist European groups - which do not include Meloni's conservatives - had agreed to a deal on the bloc's top posts, which would include picking Germany's Ursula von der Leyen for a second term as head of the EU's executive Commission, Reuters reported.

The deal will be submitted for European Union leaders' approval at a summit in Brussels starting on Thursday. If confirmed, it would represent continuity from the past, with pro-EU factions keeping hold of power despite a surge in support for far-right and eurosceptic parties in the EP elections.

"It does not seem to me that a willingness to take into account what the citizens have said at the ballot box has emerged so far," Meloni told lawmakers, saying the parties that saw an increase in their political support in the latest elections had to be taken into account in the negotiations.

Meloni's right-wing Brothers of Italy - the leading force in the European Conservatives and Reformists Party (ECR) in the European Parliament - won the most votes in Italy.

A rightwards shift was also seen in France and Germany, where the ruling parties suffered heavy defeats.

Meloni said her ECR group, which has overtaken the liberals in the EU assembly, deserved a key say in the appointments.

"The third (largest) group today is a group that is not liked by those who are deciding," she said, calling the EU a "bureaucratic giant" whose choices were dictated by "ideology."

The top jobs deal would make Portuguese ex-premier Antonio Costa the chair of meetings of EU national leaders and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas the EU foreign policy chief, sources said.

Meloni said this kind of deal ran counter to the original spirit of the European Union.

"(EU institutions) were conceived as neutral entities, thus able to guarantee all member states, regardless of the political color of the governments of those member states," she said.

The three main EP factions have the votes to get the package through the European Council of EU leaders. But a new term for Commission chief von der Leyen, a Christian Democrat, needs approval from the EP, where she will likely need to broaden her support.

Diplomats said von der Leyen may seek Meloni's support by offering Italy a powerful portfolio in the Commission.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemeni Army: We Forced the USS Eisenhower Aircraft Carrier to Flee the Red Sea
Yemeni Army: We Forced the USS Eisenhower Aircraft Carrier to Flee the Red Sea
Effort by Americans to Urge Congress to Cancel Netanyahu’s Trip
Effort by Americans to Urge Congress to Cancel Netanyahu’s Trip
27 June 2024
India Exporting Weapons to Israel amid Gaza War, Documents Reveal
India Exporting Weapons to Israel amid Gaza War, Documents Reveal
27 June 2024
“Israel’s” New Crisis: AG Tells Army to Immediately Draft 3,000 Haredi Students
“Israel’s” New Crisis: AG Tells Army to Immediately Draft 3,000 Haredi Students
27 June 2024
Yemen Announces Fresh Naval Op with A New Missile
Yemen Announces Fresh Naval Op with A New Missile
26 June 2024
ICC Warrants To Arrest Netanyahu, Gallant To Be issued Soon
ICC Warrants To Arrest Netanyahu, Gallant To Be issued Soon
26 June 2024
US Exit Requisite for Syria Peace: Iran UN Envoy
US Exit Requisite for Syria Peace: Iran UN Envoy
26 June 2024
Russian, US Defense Chiefs Discuss Ukraine Crisis by Phone
Russian, US Defense Chiefs Discuss Ukraine Crisis by Phone
26 June 2024
JCPOA Has No Alternatives: Iran UN Envoy
JCPOA Has No Alternatives: Iran UN Envoy
26 June 2024
Kremlin: Trump’s Plan for Ukraine Must Reflect Realities
Kremlin: Trump’s Plan for Ukraine Must Reflect Realities
26 June 2024
Hezbollah: All Key “Israeli” Targets Within Reach; Tel Aviv Attempts to Recover Losses
Hezbollah: All Key “Israeli” Targets Within Reach; Tel Aviv Attempts to Recover Losses
26 June 2024
Half a Million Gazans Endure Catastrophic Food Insecurity with 90% of Children Malnourished
Half a Million Gazans Endure Catastrophic Food Insecurity with 90% of Children Malnourished
26 June 2024
Australia Welcomes News About Julian Assange
Australia Welcomes News About Julian Assange
25 June 2024