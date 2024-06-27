0
Thursday 27 June 2024 - 00:15

Dozens Killed in Israeli Attacks on Gaza's Nuseirat, Khan Younis

Story Code : 1144078
Dozens Killed in Israeli Attacks on Gaza
Israeli artillery strikes have hit a residential apartment in the Nuseirat refugee camp, killing at least five people, Al Jazeera Arabic reported.

Israeli military attacks continue to surge in the southern Gaza Strip, including in Khan Younis, where several Palestinians were injured and two were killed after an attack on Khuza'a town in eastern Khan Younis.

The bombardment also damaged civil infrastructure and nearby homes, with civil defense describing the destruction as unimaginable.

Israeli forces have shelled several areas of Gaza City, including the neighborhoods of Zeitoun, Sabra, and Tal al-Hawa, causing an unknown number of casualties, reported Wafa news agency.

Towards the center of the Strip, Israeli artillery struck the eastern part of Bureij refugee camp, as well as farmland west of Nuseirat.

An Israeli air attack on a residential building in Beit Lahiya has killed at least 15 Palestinians, with dozens of injured transferred to al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City for treatment.

A civil defense crew rescued 13 Palestinians from Gaza City's Daraj neighborhood after another house was targeted; these individuals are likely injured and receiving essential medical treatment.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, Israeli attacks in Gaza have killed 60 people and injured 140 in the last 24 hours.

More victims are believed to be trapped in areas rescue workers cannot reach.

Since October 7, the total death toll in Gaza due to the Israeli genocidal war has risen to 37,718, with an additional 86,377 wounded.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemeni Army: We Forced the USS Eisenhower Aircraft Carrier to Flee the Red Sea
Yemeni Army: We Forced the USS Eisenhower Aircraft Carrier to Flee the Red Sea
Effort by Americans to Urge Congress to Cancel Netanyahu’s Trip
Effort by Americans to Urge Congress to Cancel Netanyahu’s Trip
27 June 2024
India Exporting Weapons to Israel amid Gaza War, Documents Reveal
India Exporting Weapons to Israel amid Gaza War, Documents Reveal
27 June 2024
“Israel’s” New Crisis: AG Tells Army to Immediately Draft 3,000 Haredi Students
“Israel’s” New Crisis: AG Tells Army to Immediately Draft 3,000 Haredi Students
27 June 2024
Yemen Announces Fresh Naval Op with A New Missile
Yemen Announces Fresh Naval Op with A New Missile
26 June 2024
ICC Warrants To Arrest Netanyahu, Gallant To Be issued Soon
ICC Warrants To Arrest Netanyahu, Gallant To Be issued Soon
26 June 2024
US Exit Requisite for Syria Peace: Iran UN Envoy
US Exit Requisite for Syria Peace: Iran UN Envoy
26 June 2024
Russian, US Defense Chiefs Discuss Ukraine Crisis by Phone
Russian, US Defense Chiefs Discuss Ukraine Crisis by Phone
26 June 2024
JCPOA Has No Alternatives: Iran UN Envoy
JCPOA Has No Alternatives: Iran UN Envoy
26 June 2024
Kremlin: Trump’s Plan for Ukraine Must Reflect Realities
Kremlin: Trump’s Plan for Ukraine Must Reflect Realities
26 June 2024
Hezbollah: All Key “Israeli” Targets Within Reach; Tel Aviv Attempts to Recover Losses
Hezbollah: All Key “Israeli” Targets Within Reach; Tel Aviv Attempts to Recover Losses
26 June 2024
Half a Million Gazans Endure Catastrophic Food Insecurity with 90% of Children Malnourished
Half a Million Gazans Endure Catastrophic Food Insecurity with 90% of Children Malnourished
26 June 2024
Australia Welcomes News About Julian Assange
Australia Welcomes News About Julian Assange
25 June 2024