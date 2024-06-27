Islam Times - Several deadly attacks in central Gaza have resulted in multiple casualties, according to multiple reports.

Israeli artillery strikes have hit a residential apartment in the Nuseirat refugee camp, killing at least five people, Al Jazeera Arabic reported.Israeli military attacks continue to surge in the southern Gaza Strip, including in Khan Younis, where several Palestinians were injured and two were killed after an attack on Khuza'a town in eastern Khan Younis.The bombardment also damaged civil infrastructure and nearby homes, with civil defense describing the destruction as unimaginable.Israeli forces have shelled several areas of Gaza City, including the neighborhoods of Zeitoun, Sabra, and Tal al-Hawa, causing an unknown number of casualties, reported Wafa news agency.Towards the center of the Strip, Israeli artillery struck the eastern part of Bureij refugee camp, as well as farmland west of Nuseirat.An Israeli air attack on a residential building in Beit Lahiya has killed at least 15 Palestinians, with dozens of injured transferred to al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City for treatment.A civil defense crew rescued 13 Palestinians from Gaza City's Daraj neighborhood after another house was targeted; these individuals are likely injured and receiving essential medical treatment.According to Gaza's Health Ministry, Israeli attacks in Gaza have killed 60 people and injured 140 in the last 24 hours.More victims are believed to be trapped in areas rescue workers cannot reach.Since October 7, the total death toll in Gaza due to the Israeli genocidal war has risen to 37,718, with an additional 86,377 wounded.