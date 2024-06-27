US Intention to Inflict 'Strategic Defeat' on Russia 'Doomed to Failure': Lavrov

Islam Times - The intention of US President Joe Biden’s administration to inflict a ‘strategic defeat’ on Russia is doomed to failure, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"In general, all these aspirations and tendencies that we see in the practical policies of the Biden administration are nothing new, be it the knowingly doomed to failure ideas to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia or a very naive desire to contain both Moscow and Beijing at the same time, in addition to Iran," the top diplomat said at the 10th Primakov Readings forum."There is an impression that the US ruling elites have not learned any lessons from their recent numerous foreign policy and military failures," the Russian foreign minister added, TASS reported.According to Lavrov, the US elites still blindly believe in US exceptionalism. "There is no doubt that this course of maintaining hegemony at all costs is doomed to failure. Even if the US will remain one of the global centers in the foreseeable future, which seems to be the case, this does not mean that it will be within the framework of the US-centric world order," he concluded.The Primakov Readings international forum is being held in Moscow on June 25-26.