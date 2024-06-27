0
Thursday 27 June 2024 - 00:20

US Intention to Inflict 'Strategic Defeat' on Russia 'Doomed to Failure': Lavrov

Story Code : 1144081
US Intention to Inflict
"In general, all these aspirations and tendencies that we see in the practical policies of the Biden administration are nothing new, be it the knowingly doomed to failure ideas to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia or a very naive desire to contain both Moscow and Beijing at the same time, in addition to Iran," the top diplomat said at the 10th Primakov Readings forum.

"There is an impression that the US ruling elites have not learned any lessons from their recent numerous foreign policy and military failures," the Russian foreign minister added, TASS reported.

According to Lavrov, the US elites still blindly believe in US exceptionalism. "There is no doubt that this course of maintaining hegemony at all costs is doomed to failure. Even if the US will remain one of the global centers in the foreseeable future, which seems to be the case, this does not mean that it will be within the framework of the US-centric world order," he concluded.

The Primakov Readings international forum is being held in Moscow on June 25-26. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemeni Army: We Forced the USS Eisenhower Aircraft Carrier to Flee the Red Sea
Yemeni Army: We Forced the USS Eisenhower Aircraft Carrier to Flee the Red Sea
Effort by Americans to Urge Congress to Cancel Netanyahu’s Trip
Effort by Americans to Urge Congress to Cancel Netanyahu’s Trip
27 June 2024
India Exporting Weapons to Israel amid Gaza War, Documents Reveal
India Exporting Weapons to Israel amid Gaza War, Documents Reveal
27 June 2024
“Israel’s” New Crisis: AG Tells Army to Immediately Draft 3,000 Haredi Students
“Israel’s” New Crisis: AG Tells Army to Immediately Draft 3,000 Haredi Students
27 June 2024
Yemen Announces Fresh Naval Op with A New Missile
Yemen Announces Fresh Naval Op with A New Missile
26 June 2024
ICC Warrants To Arrest Netanyahu, Gallant To Be issued Soon
ICC Warrants To Arrest Netanyahu, Gallant To Be issued Soon
26 June 2024
US Exit Requisite for Syria Peace: Iran UN Envoy
US Exit Requisite for Syria Peace: Iran UN Envoy
26 June 2024
Russian, US Defense Chiefs Discuss Ukraine Crisis by Phone
Russian, US Defense Chiefs Discuss Ukraine Crisis by Phone
26 June 2024
JCPOA Has No Alternatives: Iran UN Envoy
JCPOA Has No Alternatives: Iran UN Envoy
26 June 2024
Kremlin: Trump’s Plan for Ukraine Must Reflect Realities
Kremlin: Trump’s Plan for Ukraine Must Reflect Realities
26 June 2024
Hezbollah: All Key “Israeli” Targets Within Reach; Tel Aviv Attempts to Recover Losses
Hezbollah: All Key “Israeli” Targets Within Reach; Tel Aviv Attempts to Recover Losses
26 June 2024
Half a Million Gazans Endure Catastrophic Food Insecurity with 90% of Children Malnourished
Half a Million Gazans Endure Catastrophic Food Insecurity with 90% of Children Malnourished
26 June 2024
Australia Welcomes News About Julian Assange
Australia Welcomes News About Julian Assange
25 June 2024