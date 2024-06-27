Israeli Forces Arrest 20 in Latest West Bank Raids

Islam Times - Israeli forces have arrested 20 Palestinians in the latest series of raids across the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society and local media reports.

The majority of the arrests took place in the Hebron (al-Khalil) and Jenin governorates, with additional arrests in Bethlehem and Qalqilya, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society reported.Among those detained was the mother of a Palestinian man wanted by Israeli authorities, along with several other former detainees, the group said.In Hebron governorate, 11 Palestinians were arrested, Wafa news agency reported.The Israeli military arrested five Palestinians in a raid on the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, with Wafa later confirming the arrest of a sixth man in Jenin.Israeli forces encountered resistance from the Jenin Brigades during the raid, with the Palestinian resistance group stating it ambushed Israeli troops.Additionally, Israeli forces arrested one man in Dhahiriya town, three men in the al-Fawar camp, and seven men in the town of Dura, according to Wafa.Raids were also reported in other locations across the occupied West Bank, including al-Issawiya, northeast of occupied Jerusalem al-Quds, where “violent” confrontations broke out, the city of Hebron, where Israeli forces reportedly beat a young man, the village of Zaatara, east of Bethlehem, the al-Jalama checkpoint near Jenin, and the town of Beita, south of Nablus.Since October 7, Israeli forces have made 9,400 arrests in daily raids throughout the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society.At least 553 people, including 137 minors, have been killed, and about 5,300 have been wounded during this period.