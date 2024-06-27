Islam Times - Israeli forces have demolished a Palestinian home in the village of Beitillu, west of Ramallah, and two more in the city of Jericho in the occupied West Bank, according to the Wafa news agency.

The houses in the Matar neighborhood, east of Jericho, were owned by Firas Abu Al-Zeit and Kamal Mahmoud Baraka.The home in Beitillu belonged to Mohammad Wajih Bazar, the report said.Israeli officials stated the homes were demolished for lacking building permits.This is a common reason cited for the destruction of Palestinian homes, even as Israeli settlements, illegal under international law, continue to expand.These demolitions are part of a broader trend.Since October 7, over 990 Palestinian homes have been demolished in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem al-Quds, according to UN figures.In related news, the largest pension fund in Norway, KLP, announced it will no longer invest in Caterpillar Inc due to the US construction equipment manufacturer’s sales to the Israeli military, Reuters reported.KLP excluded Caterpillar from its portfolio over concerns that the Israeli military uses its heavy machinery to commit human rights abuses and violate international law, including the demolition of homes and infrastructure in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.KLP engaged in dialogue with Caterpillar for several months but did not receive satisfactory assurances on the issue.This led to a June 17 decision to divest shares worth 728 million Norwegian crowns ($69m).Meanwhile, calls at the UN Security Council Chamber once again urged Israel to stop expanding illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.Tor Wennesland, the UN Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, told the council that Israeli settlements in occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds and the West Bank “have no legal validity and are in flagrant violation of international law.”