Sayyed Nasrallah to Address Event in Honor of Late Iranian President

Islam Times - Secretary General of Hezbollah Seyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a speech at a ceremony due to be held on Thursday in commemoration of late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Speaking to reports on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the Iranian minister of culture said countrywide commemorative services will be held tomorrow in the late Iranian president’s honor.The 40th day after the passing away of the Iranian president and foreign minister will be marked in Tehran with a live video speech to the event by Seyed Hassan Nasrallah and also an address by the late president’s spouse, said Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili.He also noted that a commemorative service will be held in Mashhad, where President Raisi has been laid to rest in the shrine of Imam Reza (AS).A helicopter carrying President Raisi and his entourage crashed in northwestern mountainous forests on May 19.The fatal accident happened as the president was returning from Khoda Afarin region in Iran’s northwestern province of East Azarbaijan after inaugurating a dam at the common border with the Republic of Azerbaijan.The crash killed President Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, Friday prayers leader of Tabriz Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Al-e-Hashem, Governor of East Azarbaijan Malek Rahmati, the commander of the president’s security team, two pilots and a flight crew.