Thursday 27 June 2024 - 01:37

Hezbollah Hits Israeli Positions near Lebanon's Borders

Story Code : 1144085
Hezbollah Hits Israeli Positions near Lebanon
In a statement on Wednesday, Hezbollah announced that its fighters targeted buildings used by enemy soldiers in the Al-Metula settlement with appropriate weapons, hitting them directly which resulted in their catching fire, and resulting in casualties among those inside, leaving them killed and injured, reported by IRNA, citing Beirut-based Al Manar TV Network.

It added that the attacks were in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s attacks on the southern villages and the safe homes, particularly targeting buildings in the towns of Khiam and Kfar Shuba.

Also, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the surveillance equipment in the vicinity of the Birket Risha site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly and destroying it.

Regional resistance groups, including Hezbollah, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, and Yemen’s Ansarullah, have declared that they will continue their attacks on the Israeli military bases in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza since the start of the Israeli regime's genocidal war in the enclave last October.
