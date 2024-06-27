0
Thursday 27 June 2024 - 01:40

1 Dead, 7 Injured in Zimbabwe Train-Bus Collision

Story Code : 1144086
In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, the police said the accident happened around 4:30 a.m. (0230 GMT)

"A bus with 66 passengers on board was hit by a train after the bus driver failed to stop at the railway crossing. Subsequently, one person died on the spot and seven others were injured," the police added.

The accident happened just over a week after nine passengers were killed on a bus which caught fire just outside the small town of Rusape in Manicaland Province.

Road traffic accidents involving passenger transport vehicles are common in Zimbabwe, prompting the government to engage operators to minimize them. 
