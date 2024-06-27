0
Thursday 27 June 2024 - 01:45

Russian Diplomat: Risks of Direct Armed Clash between Nuclear Powers High

Story Code : 1144089
Russian Diplomat: Risks of Direct Armed Clash between Nuclear Powers High
"We have come to the conclusion that the risks of a direct armed clash between nuclear powers are now high," he told reporters on the sidelines of the Primakov Readings conference.

Ryabkov also said Western opponents deliberately make unacceptable conditions for security talks with Moscow.

"We have come to the conclusion that we need to think about what's next and how to reduce to a minimum the risks of a direct clash. A professional conversation on this issue should be continued. Unfortunately, our opponents officially put forward deliberately unacceptable conditions for such a dialogue," he said.

According to the diplomat, the West is proposing to forget about its hostile policy toward Russia and return to dialogue in those formats, as it was before the current crisis in relations between Russia and the collective West.

"It can’t be like that. I think that the political science community and also officials in the West still, deep down, in their deep state, understand that it is correct to put the question this way and it is impossible for us to compromise fundamental security interests in the conditions of a direct and intense conflict in which the West is involved," Ryabkov said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemeni Army: We Forced the USS Eisenhower Aircraft Carrier to Flee the Red Sea
Yemeni Army: We Forced the USS Eisenhower Aircraft Carrier to Flee the Red Sea
Effort by Americans to Urge Congress to Cancel Netanyahu’s Trip
Effort by Americans to Urge Congress to Cancel Netanyahu’s Trip
27 June 2024
India Exporting Weapons to Israel amid Gaza War, Documents Reveal
India Exporting Weapons to Israel amid Gaza War, Documents Reveal
27 June 2024
“Israel’s” New Crisis: AG Tells Army to Immediately Draft 3,000 Haredi Students
“Israel’s” New Crisis: AG Tells Army to Immediately Draft 3,000 Haredi Students
27 June 2024
Yemen Announces Fresh Naval Op with A New Missile
Yemen Announces Fresh Naval Op with A New Missile
26 June 2024
ICC Warrants To Arrest Netanyahu, Gallant To Be issued Soon
ICC Warrants To Arrest Netanyahu, Gallant To Be issued Soon
26 June 2024
US Exit Requisite for Syria Peace: Iran UN Envoy
US Exit Requisite for Syria Peace: Iran UN Envoy
26 June 2024
Russian, US Defense Chiefs Discuss Ukraine Crisis by Phone
Russian, US Defense Chiefs Discuss Ukraine Crisis by Phone
26 June 2024
JCPOA Has No Alternatives: Iran UN Envoy
JCPOA Has No Alternatives: Iran UN Envoy
26 June 2024
Kremlin: Trump’s Plan for Ukraine Must Reflect Realities
Kremlin: Trump’s Plan for Ukraine Must Reflect Realities
26 June 2024
Hezbollah: All Key “Israeli” Targets Within Reach; Tel Aviv Attempts to Recover Losses
Hezbollah: All Key “Israeli” Targets Within Reach; Tel Aviv Attempts to Recover Losses
26 June 2024
Half a Million Gazans Endure Catastrophic Food Insecurity with 90% of Children Malnourished
Half a Million Gazans Endure Catastrophic Food Insecurity with 90% of Children Malnourished
26 June 2024
Australia Welcomes News About Julian Assange
Australia Welcomes News About Julian Assange
25 June 2024