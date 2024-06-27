0
Thursday 27 June 2024 - 01:46

Iraqi Resistance Attacks Vital Israeli Target in Eilat Port

Story Code : 1144090
In order to continue confronting the occupation of the Zionist regime, helping the residents of Gaza and in response to the killing of the Palestinian civilians by the Zionists, the Iraqi resistance fighters targeted the military air base of the Israeli regime in Eilat with a drone, the statement reads.

The Zionist media earlier reported the activation of the alarm due to the danger of unknown drones infiltrating the airspace of Eilat port in the south of occupied Palestine.

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper also reported an explosion in the Port of Eilat and the interception of a drone.

This is while videos published from the Port of Eilat on social media show that a projectile has hit an area on the coast.

Over the last few months, the Iraqi resistance has targeted sensitive targets in Eilat, southern occupied Palestine.

It has warned that if the Zionist regime continues its attacks on the Gaza Strip, it will intensify its operations against the Zionist regime’s positions.
