Yemeni Army: We Forced the USS Eisenhower Aircraft Carrier to Flee the Red Sea

Islam Times - The spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces reported that two ships were targeted for breaching the ban on entering ports in occupied Palestine.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, stated that the Yemeni Navy successfully struck the Transworld Navigator ship in the Red Sea using a suicide boat for the second time.He further noted that the Yemeni missile unit targeted the STOLT SEQUOIA ship in the Indian Ocean with a cruise missile.Yahya Saree underscored that these actions by the Yemeni Armed Forces were in response to provocations by American and British forces, which led to the USS Eisenhower aircraft carrier withdrawing from and departing the Red Sea.