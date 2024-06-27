0
Thursday 27 June 2024 - 01:53

Yemeni Army: We Forced the USS Eisenhower Aircraft Carrier to Flee the Red Sea

Story Code : 1144093
Yemeni Army: We Forced the USS Eisenhower Aircraft Carrier to Flee the Red Sea
Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, stated that the Yemeni Navy successfully struck the Transworld Navigator ship in the Red Sea using a suicide boat for the second time.

He further noted that the Yemeni missile unit targeted the STOLT SEQUOIA ship in the Indian Ocean with a cruise missile.

Yahya Saree underscored that these actions by the Yemeni Armed Forces were in response to provocations by American and British forces, which led to the USS Eisenhower aircraft carrier withdrawing from and departing the Red Sea.
