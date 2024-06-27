Effort by Americans to Urge Congress to Cancel Netanyahu’s Trip

Islam Times - American activists have launched an online campaign urging Congress to rescind Netanyahu's invitation to visit the country, aligning with anti-war efforts against the Zionist regime's actions in Gaza.

In this campaign, American activists are pressuring members of Congress to cancel the invitation extended to Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, for a visit to the United States. Alternatively, if the invitation stands, they advocate boycotting his speech in Congress and halting unconditional financial and military support for the Zionist regime.Despite the ongoing deadly conflict in Gaza, Netanyahu is set to address Congress next month.