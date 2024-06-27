Yemen Strikes “Israeli” Ship with Hypersonic Ballistic Missile

Islam Times - Yemen’s Armed Forces announced that it has released footage depicting their deployment of a “hypersonic ballistic missile” against an “Israeli” ship in the Arabian Sea.

The forces released the video on Wednesday, identifying the missile in question as “Hatem-2” and the vessel against which it was deployed as “MSC SARAH V.”The statement accompanying the video noted that the footage’s release marked the first time ever when the projectile was being revealed.“The hit was accurate,” it also said of the operation.The statement went on to list some of the features of the missile such as its solid-fuel propulsion, intelligent control system, and its maneuverability capability.It said “Hatem-2” had “several generations with different ranges” and attributed its production to the Yemeni Military Manufacturing Authority.The Yemeni forces have vowed to keep up their strikes as long as the “Israeli” entity sustained the brutal military onslaught and a simultaneous siege that it has been enforcing against Gaza.Wednesday’s video did not mark the first time, when the forces were revealing deployment of new projectiles and other military hardware in their October-present anti-“Israeli” operations.