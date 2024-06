Islam Times - Two civilians were martyred and one military personnel was injured in a new “Israeli” missile aggression that targeted some points in the southern region.

“At approximately 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday evening, the ‘Israeli’ enemy carried out an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting a number of points in the southern region, our air defense systems intercepted the missiles and shot down a number of them.,” a military source told SANA.The source added: “The ‘Israeli’ aggression resulted in the martyrdom of two civilians and the injury one military personnel and some material losses.”