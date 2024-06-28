0
Feeding the Monster: US Provided $6.5 Billion Security Aid to ‘Israel’ since Gaza War Began

Citing an unnamed senior official of US President Joe Biden's administration, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that almost half of the amount was provided last month alone.

“This is a massive, massive undertaking,” the official said, adding that the figure was announced during discussions between senior White House officials and ‘Israel’s’ minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant in Washington this week.

The report said the US official had disclosed the amount “as an indication of the depth and complexity of US support for ‘Israel’.”

It further said that the remarks counter claims by “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Washington had placed “bottlenecks” in its arms flow.

In a video posted to X on Tuesday, Netanyahu alleged that the Biden administration was “withholding” weapons and ammunition bound for Tel Aviv.

US military support to “Israel”, including the supply of lethal arms worth billions of dollars, is aiding the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and prolonging the disastrous war.

The US remains “Israel’s” most important ally and biggest supplier of arms. It has provided “Israel” with weapons and intelligence support during the Gaza war, and blocked UN resolutions calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in the besieged Palestinian territory.
