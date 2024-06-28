0
Friday 28 June 2024 - 03:09

Russia Ponders Reducing Diplomatic Ties with the West

Story Code : 1144288
The diplomat mentioned in an interview Izvestia newspaper that they have not taken this step amid the turbulent phase in relations with the West.

"We are considering downgrading diplomatic ties, and such a decision is made at the highest level. It's too early to speculate," said Ryabkov.

The West's actions on the world stage may prompt stronger retaliation from Russia if unchecked, warned the deputy minister.

Ryabkov accused Washington of aiding Ukrainian forces in using US-supplied missiles to strike Russian territory, citing a recent incident involving four deaths in Crimea, highlighting US involvement in the conflict.

The diplomat warned that sending weapons to Ukraine and seizing Russian assets abroad hinder prospects for dialogue in areas like arms control, emphasizing that it is unfeasible.

Earlier this June, Ukraine's Western allies pledged continued support for Kiev in its conflict with Moscow, despite Russia's assurance that foreign aid will not halt its operations and will only lead to further escalation.
