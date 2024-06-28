0
Friday 28 June 2024 - 03:49

“Israel” Escalates Bombing of Palestinian Civilians in Gaza

Story Code : 1144289
“Israel” Escalates Bombing of Palestinian Civilians in Gaza
On Wednesday night, an “Israeli” attack on a residential building in central Gaza resulted in the martyrdom of at least two Palestinians and injured several others.

In Rafah, a flashpoint in southern Gaza City, “Israeli” forces targeted multiple areas with airstrikes and artillery fire. Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza was also bombed in the latest air raids.

Over the past 24 hours, additional civilians were martyred in “Israeli” attacks targeting central and northern Gaza.

The International Network for Aid, Relief and Assistance has warned about the extensive destruction in Gaza, declaring almost the entire territory "uninhabitable." Arwa Damon, founder of INARA, reported seeing widespread devastation during a recent trip to Gaza City to distribute aid, noting that "every single aspect of life that would make the Gaza Strip inhabitable" has been destroyed.

Since the “Israeli” entity launched its genocidal war on Gaza in early October last year, over 37,700 people have been martyred, including around 16,000 children. UNICEF reports that thousands of children's bodies remain buried under the rubble.

UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Ted Chaiban told the UN Security Council on Wednesday that Palestinian children are enduring "incomprehensible suffering" amid the "staggering" scale of death and destruction in Gaza.

Palestinian UN Ambassador Riyad Mansour also addressed the Security Council, stating that the “Israeli” entity has murdered more children in recent months than in all global armed conflicts over the past four years, with an estimated 16,000 Palestinian children killed and another 21,000 missing due to the apartheid “Israeli” entity's aggression.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah To the Iranian People: Your Path Determine the Destinies of Entire Region
Sayyed Nasrallah To the Iranian People: Your Path Determine the Destinies of Entire Region
Feeding the Monster: US Provided $6.5 Billion Security Aid to ‘Israel’ since Gaza War Began
Feeding the Monster: US Provided $6.5 Billion Security Aid to ‘Israel’ since Gaza War Began
28 June 2024
US Prestige Badly Damaged in Wake of Yemen Ops against Israel
US Prestige Badly Damaged in Wake of Yemen Ops against Israel
28 June 2024
Israeli Officer Killed, 17 Wounded in Jenin Raid
Israeli Officer Killed, 17 Wounded in Jenin Raid
28 June 2024
Sheikh Qassem: Lebanon’s Front is Holding, The Only Resolution is A Ceasefire in Gaza
Sheikh Qassem: Lebanon’s Front is Holding, The Only Resolution is A Ceasefire in Gaza
27 June 2024
Yemen Strikes “Israeli” Ship with Hypersonic Ballistic Missile
Yemen Strikes “Israeli” Ship with Hypersonic Ballistic Missile
27 June 2024
UNICEF: Incomprehensible Suffering, Thousands of Children Buried under Rubble in Gaza
UNICEF: Incomprehensible Suffering, Thousands of Children Buried under Rubble in Gaza
27 June 2024
Trump vs. Biden: A Current Assessment
Trump vs. Biden: A Current Assessment
27 June 2024
Yemeni Army: We Forced the USS Eisenhower Aircraft Carrier to Flee the Red Sea
Yemeni Army: We Forced the USS Eisenhower Aircraft Carrier to Flee the Red Sea
27 June 2024
Effort by Americans to Urge Congress to Cancel Netanyahu’s Trip
Effort by Americans to Urge Congress to Cancel Netanyahu’s Trip
27 June 2024
India Exporting Weapons to Israel amid Gaza War, Documents Reveal
India Exporting Weapons to Israel amid Gaza War, Documents Reveal
27 June 2024
“Israel’s” New Crisis: AG Tells Army to Immediately Draft 3,000 Haredi Students
“Israel’s” New Crisis: AG Tells Army to Immediately Draft 3,000 Haredi Students
27 June 2024
Yemen Announces Fresh Naval Op with A New Missile
Yemen Announces Fresh Naval Op with A New Missile
26 June 2024