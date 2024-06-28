Amirabdollahian Opened New Era in Defense of Resistance: IRGC Quds Force Chief

Islam Times - Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Quds Force Brigadier General Esmaeil Qaani paid tribute to late Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, praising him for his support for resistance.

Speaking in a ceremony held in the capital Tehran on Thursday to commemorate the 40th day of the martyrdom of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian, Brigadier General Qaani praised the distinguished characteristics of the two martyrs in defense of resistance and the fight against US hegemony.Raisi and Amirabdollahian lost their lives alongside a number of their companions in a tragic helicopter crash in northwestern Iran on May 19.Describing the late Iranian foreign minister as “indefatigable and plucky,” Qaani said Amirabdollahian opened a new era in defense of resistance and was the “sonorous voice” of the resistance front.The IRGC commander said the words and actions of Raisi and Amirabdollahian proved that the Islamic Republic can “confront major powers,” and "isolate" a heavyweight like the US.Qaani stressed that the efforts of the two figures in the international arena were very effective and managed to safeguard Iran’s authority against child-killing Israel and criminal America.“These men fought with the US and proved that things can be done without relying on America,” Qaani said.“You should know that those who attribute the resolution of problems to relations with America are the ones who do not want to fight valiantly. If you talk from the position of authority and power, even the US will be forced to comply.”IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami hailed a day earlier the great achievements of the late Iranian chief executive, saying Raisi shattered the West’s so-called policy of isolating and sanctioning Iran.Salami also emphasized that the upcoming presidential elections should become a scene for the victory of the Iranian nation over its enemies.Iranians will vote on Friday to elect a new president from six candidates to replace Raisi.The new administration, the 14th since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, will assume power in late June or early July and will hold office for four years.