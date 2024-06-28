UN Reports Palestinian Medics Blocked from Assisting Man Shot by Israeli Forces

Islam Times - Palestinian medics were prevented from aiding a man shot and killed by Israeli forces on June 18 in the Bethlehem area of the occupied West Bank, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

OCHA stated that Israeli forces had obstructed Palestinian medics from reaching the 39-year-old man, who was fatally shot after allegedly attempting to stab a soldier.The body of the Palestinian man has been withheld by Israeli forces, a practice criticized by OCHA as causing psychological distress for the families of those killed.OCHA's latest update on the humanitarian situation in the occupied West Bank reported that between June 18 and 24, four Palestinians, including one child, were killed by Israeli gunfire, while around 60 others sustained injuries.Palestinians without Jerusalem al-Quds identification cards continue to face restrictions on entering the historic city, a policy in place since October.UNRWA reported that on June 22, six Palestinians were shot and wounded by Israeli forces, and several others were detained for attempting to enter Jerusalem al-Quds without permits.Israeli forces conducted over 113 search and arrest operations in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem al-Quds within just three days last week, according to UN monitoring.During the period of June 20-23 alone, more than 80 Palestinians were detained by Israeli authorities.Since October 7, OCHA documented a total of 536 Palestinian fatalities, including 130 children, caused by Israeli forces and settlers in the occupied West Bank and East Al-Quds.