0
Friday 28 June 2024 - 04:08

Sudan Faces Famine Risk in 14 Areas, Global Hunger Monitor Says

Story Code : 1144294
Sudan Faces Famine Risk in 14 Areas, Global Hunger Monitor Says
The areas include parts of the capital Khartoum, the regions of Darfur and Kordofan and El Gezira state, according to an update from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), Reuters reported.

As previously reported by Reuters, some 755,000 people in Sudan face "catastrophe", the most severe level of extreme hunger. In total, 8.5 million people - or 18% of the population - face food shortages that could result in acute malnutrition and death or require emergency coping strategies, according to the update.

War between Sudan's army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted more than 14 months ago in the capital, and quickly spread to other parts of the country.

It has triggered waves of ethnically-driven violence in the western region of Darfur, caused the world's biggest internal displacement crisis and split control of the country between the rival camps.

The IPC is a collaboration that includes UN agencies, national governments and aid groups, and produces internationally recognised assessments of food crises.

It's most extreme warning is Phase 5, which has two levels, catastrophe and then famine.

The IPC said its assessment released on Thursday meant that famine could occur with reasonable probability under a worst-case scenario in the 14 areas.

Famine can be declared if at least 20% of the population in an area are suffering extreme food shortages, with at least 30% of children acutely malnourished and two people out of every 10,000 dying daily from starvation or malnutrition and disease.

Since the IPC warning system was created 20 years ago, famines have only been declared twice - in parts of Somalia in 2011 and in parts of South Sudan in 2017.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah To the Iranian People: Your Path Determine the Destinies of Entire Region
Sayyed Nasrallah To the Iranian People: Your Path Determine the Destinies of Entire Region
Feeding the Monster: US Provided $6.5 Billion Security Aid to ‘Israel’ since Gaza War Began
Feeding the Monster: US Provided $6.5 Billion Security Aid to ‘Israel’ since Gaza War Began
28 June 2024
US Prestige Badly Damaged in Wake of Yemen Ops against Israel
US Prestige Badly Damaged in Wake of Yemen Ops against Israel
28 June 2024
Israeli Officer Killed, 17 Wounded in Jenin Raid
Israeli Officer Killed, 17 Wounded in Jenin Raid
28 June 2024
Sheikh Qassem: Lebanon’s Front is Holding, The Only Resolution is A Ceasefire in Gaza
Sheikh Qassem: Lebanon’s Front is Holding, The Only Resolution is A Ceasefire in Gaza
27 June 2024
Yemen Strikes “Israeli” Ship with Hypersonic Ballistic Missile
Yemen Strikes “Israeli” Ship with Hypersonic Ballistic Missile
27 June 2024
UNICEF: Incomprehensible Suffering, Thousands of Children Buried under Rubble in Gaza
UNICEF: Incomprehensible Suffering, Thousands of Children Buried under Rubble in Gaza
27 June 2024
Trump vs. Biden: A Current Assessment
Trump vs. Biden: A Current Assessment
27 June 2024
Yemeni Army: We Forced the USS Eisenhower Aircraft Carrier to Flee the Red Sea
Yemeni Army: We Forced the USS Eisenhower Aircraft Carrier to Flee the Red Sea
27 June 2024
Effort by Americans to Urge Congress to Cancel Netanyahu’s Trip
Effort by Americans to Urge Congress to Cancel Netanyahu’s Trip
27 June 2024
India Exporting Weapons to Israel amid Gaza War, Documents Reveal
India Exporting Weapons to Israel amid Gaza War, Documents Reveal
27 June 2024
“Israel’s” New Crisis: AG Tells Army to Immediately Draft 3,000 Haredi Students
“Israel’s” New Crisis: AG Tells Army to Immediately Draft 3,000 Haredi Students
27 June 2024
Yemen Announces Fresh Naval Op with A New Missile
Yemen Announces Fresh Naval Op with A New Missile
26 June 2024