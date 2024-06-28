0
Friday 28 June 2024 - 04:12

Two Dead, Dozens Injured in Train Derailment in Russia's Komi Republic

Story Code : 1144297
Two Dead, Dozens Injured in Train Derailment in Russia
The train was carrying 215 people from the city of Vorkuta, located above the Arctic Circle, to the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk when it derailed, according to RT.

Nine of the train’s 14 carriages left the track, resulting in at least 46 people being injured.

“The bodies of two people were discovered at the derailment site of passenger train No. 511. We offer our deepest condolences to their families and friends,” Russian Railways said in a statement on Thursday.

One passenger remains missing, and search operations are continuing at the scene of the crash, the company added.

The relatives of the deceased and passengers who suffered injuries will receive compensation ranging from 500,000 rubles ($5,700) to over 4 million rubles ($45,500), it was announced.

According to Russian Railways, a special train has been provided to take the remaining passengers to their destination.

It has already set off towards Novorossiysk, some 5,000 km away, and will have an expedited timetable, the company said.

The head of the Republic of Komi, Vladimir Uyba, said on Thursday that ten of those injured in the crash required hospitalization.

That includes a 14-year-old girl who remains in critical condition and has been transported to the regional capital, Syktyvkar, he added.

The preliminary reason for the derailment is the washing away of the railroad tracks caused by heavy rains in the area, Uyba said, noting that repair works are ongoing at the crash site.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah To the Iranian People: Your Path Determine the Destinies of Entire Region
Sayyed Nasrallah To the Iranian People: Your Path Determine the Destinies of Entire Region
Feeding the Monster: US Provided $6.5 Billion Security Aid to ‘Israel’ since Gaza War Began
Feeding the Monster: US Provided $6.5 Billion Security Aid to ‘Israel’ since Gaza War Began
28 June 2024
US Prestige Badly Damaged in Wake of Yemen Ops against Israel
US Prestige Badly Damaged in Wake of Yemen Ops against Israel
28 June 2024
Israeli Officer Killed, 17 Wounded in Jenin Raid
Israeli Officer Killed, 17 Wounded in Jenin Raid
28 June 2024
Sheikh Qassem: Lebanon’s Front is Holding, The Only Resolution is A Ceasefire in Gaza
Sheikh Qassem: Lebanon’s Front is Holding, The Only Resolution is A Ceasefire in Gaza
27 June 2024
Yemen Strikes “Israeli” Ship with Hypersonic Ballistic Missile
Yemen Strikes “Israeli” Ship with Hypersonic Ballistic Missile
27 June 2024
UNICEF: Incomprehensible Suffering, Thousands of Children Buried under Rubble in Gaza
UNICEF: Incomprehensible Suffering, Thousands of Children Buried under Rubble in Gaza
27 June 2024
Trump vs. Biden: A Current Assessment
Trump vs. Biden: A Current Assessment
27 June 2024
Yemeni Army: We Forced the USS Eisenhower Aircraft Carrier to Flee the Red Sea
Yemeni Army: We Forced the USS Eisenhower Aircraft Carrier to Flee the Red Sea
27 June 2024
Effort by Americans to Urge Congress to Cancel Netanyahu’s Trip
Effort by Americans to Urge Congress to Cancel Netanyahu’s Trip
27 June 2024
India Exporting Weapons to Israel amid Gaza War, Documents Reveal
India Exporting Weapons to Israel amid Gaza War, Documents Reveal
27 June 2024
“Israel’s” New Crisis: AG Tells Army to Immediately Draft 3,000 Haredi Students
“Israel’s” New Crisis: AG Tells Army to Immediately Draft 3,000 Haredi Students
27 June 2024
Yemen Announces Fresh Naval Op with A New Missile
Yemen Announces Fresh Naval Op with A New Missile
26 June 2024