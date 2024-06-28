Islam Times - At least two people have died and dozens have been injured after a train derailed in Russia’s northern Komi Republic on Wednesday, according to Russian Railways.

The train was carrying 215 people from the city of Vorkuta, located above the Arctic Circle, to the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk when it derailed, according to RT.Nine of the train’s 14 carriages left the track, resulting in at least 46 people being injured.“The bodies of two people were discovered at the derailment site of passenger train No. 511. We offer our deepest condolences to their families and friends,” Russian Railways said in a statement on Thursday.One passenger remains missing, and search operations are continuing at the scene of the crash, the company added.The relatives of the deceased and passengers who suffered injuries will receive compensation ranging from 500,000 rubles ($5,700) to over 4 million rubles ($45,500), it was announced.According to Russian Railways, a special train has been provided to take the remaining passengers to their destination.It has already set off towards Novorossiysk, some 5,000 km away, and will have an expedited timetable, the company said.The head of the Republic of Komi, Vladimir Uyba, said on Thursday that ten of those injured in the crash required hospitalization.That includes a 14-year-old girl who remains in critical condition and has been transported to the regional capital, Syktyvkar, he added.The preliminary reason for the derailment is the washing away of the railroad tracks caused by heavy rains in the area, Uyba said, noting that repair works are ongoing at the crash site.