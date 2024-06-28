0
Friday 28 June 2024 - 04:17

PIJ Leader Hails Memory of Martyred Raisi and His Companions

Ziyad al-Nakhalah said: "We have come to honor the memory of the dear president of Iran, who played an irreplaceable role in the region and did great things, some of which we know and some of which we do not know.

Ziyad Nakhaleh Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement added: "Martyred Raisi and Martyred Amir-Abdollahian achieved great success for the resistance and the region and brought the positions of different countries closer to Palestine. It was a success for Palestine and the whole region.

Nakhale said: "Martyr Raisi defended Palestine with all his might in the name of Iran and the Islamic Republic of Iran in all international circles, and these words are still valid and effective

We always remember the support of the Iranian people and the Islamic Republic of Iran during the Al-Aqsa storm operation, and we do not forget the positions of the late Iranian president and his martyred foreign minister in support of Palestine.

In the end, he noted: "On this occasion, I would like to thank the people of Iran, the officials of the Islamic Republic, and the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, for their continuous support to the Palestinian resistance and nation. In the hope of God, we will continue together toward the victory of holy Quds and Palestine together.
