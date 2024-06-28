Children in Gaza Die of Hunger, Malnutrition and Dehydration

Islam Times - Hundreds of Children in Gaza are hospitalized due to hunger, thirst, and malnutrition. So far more than 40 children have died due to hunger, starvation, and malnutrition.

According to Medical sources in Gaza a child died in Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip due to poor nutrition and lack of medicines.In this week 5 children passed away in this hospital for the same reason.According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, the humanitarian situation in the northern Gaza Strip is catastrophic, in light of hunger due to the severe shortage of food and medicines in besieged Gaza.Israel's military prevents international organizations from delivering the required quantities of food and medicine to the residents of the Gaza Strip.Director of the government media office in Gaza, Ismail Al-Thawabta, said that the humanitarian situation has reached a catastrophic stage in the Strip, especially in northern Gaza."We are facing a tragedy and a real disaster when about 700,000 citizens are starved in the Gaza and northern governorates, this has serious repercussions, especially on the lives of children," he added.More than 37,718 people have been killed and 86,377 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza nearly 9 months ago on April 7."UNICEF deputy chief tells the UN Security Council in a briefing on Gaza that the bodies of thousands of the missing children remain buried under the rubble.