Israel Kills Gaza Medics Trying to Save Injured People

Islam Times - Gaza’s civil defense agency said three of its medics were killed by the Israeli aircraft and 12 others wounded while they carried out rescue efforts in central Bureij refugee camp.

The Wafa news agency has confirmed that the Israeli military has killed three members of Gaza’s civil defense and injured others after bombing the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.The Israeli military “directly targeted” the victims while they were “at their workplace”, according to Wafa.Earlier, Al Jazeera reported that Gaza’s civil defense agency said its rescuers were hit by fire from an Israeli warplane while carrying out “their humanitarian work”.The agency also issued a statement on Thursday warning that it is running out of fuel and its rescue missions “may stop at any moment”.The Israeli military has also carried out two attacks in the city of Deir el-Balah in central Gaza, killing at least four people.Israeli fighter jets bombed a house in the al-Baraka area of Deir el-Balah, killing one woman and a child and injuring others –including children.Two people were also killed when the Israeli military bombed a house in a separate attack on al-Beeah Street in the city.At least 37,765 people have been killed and 86,429 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.