0
Friday 28 June 2024 - 11:01

Israel Kills Gaza Medics Trying to Save Injured People

Story Code : 1144368
Israel Kills Gaza Medics Trying to Save Injured People
The Wafa news agency has confirmed that the Israeli military has killed three members of Gaza’s civil defense and injured others after bombing the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

The Israeli military “directly targeted” the victims while they were “at their workplace”, according to Wafa.

Earlier, Al Jazeera reported that Gaza’s civil defense agency said its rescuers were hit by fire from an Israeli warplane while carrying out “their humanitarian work”.

The agency also issued a statement on Thursday warning that it is running out of fuel and its rescue missions “may stop at any moment”.

The Israeli military has also carried out two attacks in the city of Deir el-Balah in central Gaza, killing at least four people.

Israeli fighter jets bombed a house in the al-Baraka area of Deir el-Balah, killing one woman and a child and injuring others –including children.

Two people were also killed when the Israeli military bombed a house in a separate attack on al-Beeah Street in the city.

At least 37,765 people have been killed and 86,429 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.
Comment


Featured Stories
Haifa Comes under Attack by Yemeni Forces, Iraqi Fighters
Haifa Comes under Attack by Yemeni Forces, Iraqi Fighters
Iran Elects Its President: Ayatollah Khamenei Casts His Vote
Iran Elects Its President: Ayatollah Khamenei Casts His Vote
28 June 2024
Israel Committing War Crimes by Targeting Children Deliberately: Iran’s UN Envoy
Israel Committing War Crimes by Targeting Children Deliberately: Iran’s UN Envoy
28 June 2024
Trump-Biden Debate: US A Third World Nation, Biden Could Be Convicted!
Trump-Biden Debate: US A Third World Nation, Biden Could Be Convicted!
28 June 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah To the Iranian People: Your Path Determine the Destinies of Entire Region
Sayyed Nasrallah To the Iranian People: Your Path Determine the Destinies of Entire Region
28 June 2024
Feeding the Monster: US Provided $6.5 Billion Security Aid to ‘Israel’ since Gaza War Began
Feeding the Monster: US Provided $6.5 Billion Security Aid to ‘Israel’ since Gaza War Began
28 June 2024
US Prestige Badly Damaged in Wake of Yemen Ops against Israel
US Prestige Badly Damaged in Wake of Yemen Ops against Israel
28 June 2024
Israeli Officer Killed, 17 Wounded in Jenin Raid
Israeli Officer Killed, 17 Wounded in Jenin Raid
28 June 2024
Sheikh Qassem: Lebanon’s Front is Holding, The Only Resolution is A Ceasefire in Gaza
Sheikh Qassem: Lebanon’s Front is Holding, The Only Resolution is A Ceasefire in Gaza
27 June 2024
Yemen Strikes “Israeli” Ship with Hypersonic Ballistic Missile
Yemen Strikes “Israeli” Ship with Hypersonic Ballistic Missile
27 June 2024
UNICEF: Incomprehensible Suffering, Thousands of Children Buried under Rubble in Gaza
UNICEF: Incomprehensible Suffering, Thousands of Children Buried under Rubble in Gaza
27 June 2024
Trump vs. Biden: A Current Assessment
Trump vs. Biden: A Current Assessment
27 June 2024
Yemeni Army: We Forced the USS Eisenhower Aircraft Carrier to Flee the Red Sea
Yemeni Army: We Forced the USS Eisenhower Aircraft Carrier to Flee the Red Sea
27 June 2024