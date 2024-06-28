Islam Times - The Hezbollah resistance forces in Lebanon responded to several Israeli attacks on the Lebanese towns and villages on Thursday, launching a large salvo of rockets toward occupied Safad in lower al-Jalil.

Hezbollah fighters launched at least 40 rockets toward occupied Safad, according to Israeli media reports.The Resistance said it has fired a salvo of Grad-type rockets at the Birya Barracks, which hosts the Northern Command's main Air Defense Unit.Hezbollah said the attack came in response to Israeli strikes that targeted the city of al-Nabatiyeh and the town of Suhmor in South Lebanon and the Western Bekaa, Al Mayadeen reported.As a result of the attack, the occupied city of Safad experienced a power outage, as nearly 40 rocket artillery shells made their way toward the base.According to initial reports, several individuals were injured, as the Zionist regime’s Iron Dome struggled to counter the salvo.Smoke was seen billowing from the nearby Birya settlement, the Ein Zeitim settlement, and occupied Safad. Israeli media outlets pointed to the fact that it was one of the largest salvos fired by Hezbollah in recent weeks.In another operation, Hezbollah's Unmanned Air Force launched several suicide drones at the Israeli al-Naqoura naval base on the Mediterranean coast.The drones impacted the positions and dwelling areas of Israeli occupation officers and soldiers, lighting them ablaze and killing and injuring several, Hezbollah said in a statement.At 5:30 pm local time, the Resistance fired unspecified "rocket weapons" at the Roueisat al-Qarn military site in the Israeli-occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms.Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes raided the towns of Aitaroun, Houla, al-Khiam, and Ramieh. Israeli artillery units also shelled al-Naqoura, Aalma al-Shaab, al-Habariyeh, Kfar Kila, and Hadtha.Heavy machine guns and shells were also fired at the border town of Blida, while Israeli drones launched missiles at individuals in Suhmor and Hadtha.