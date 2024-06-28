Bolivian Resident Denies Collusion in Coup Attempt

Islam Times - Bolivian President Luis Arce refuted on Friday allegations of involvement in a coup conspiracy with his former army chief, who was arrested Thursday after deploying troops and tanks to La Paz.

The incident involved an attempt to breach the presidential palace, resulting in injuries to fourteen civilians who opposed the coup, some requiring hospitalization and surgery, Arce informed the press.Authorities displayed handcuffed detainees to the media, announcing 17 arrests, including ex-army chief Juan Jose Zuniga. Following the failed coup, riot police heightened security around government buildings.In his first public statement since quelling the coup attempt, Arce denied any collusion with Zuniga. The former army chief claimed that he was acting on orders, suggesting that the president aimed to enhance his popularity through a crackdown."How could one order or plan a coup on one's self?" Arce told reporters.Accompanied by soldiers and tanks outside the presidential palace, Zuniga stated that the armed forces aimed to reform Bolivia's democracy, advocating for a more inclusive governance structure after decades of rule by a select few."The armed forces intend to restructure democracy, to make it a true democracy and not one run by the same few people for 30, 40 years," he said.Shortly afterward, the military presence withdrew from Plaza Murillo, and local TV aired footage of Zuniga's arrest.Bolivia's naval chief, Juan Arnez Salvador, was also apprehended. Both individuals are charged with terrorism and armed uprising, potentially facing up to 20 years in prison, according to prosecutors.