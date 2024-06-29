0
Saturday 29 June 2024 - 03:31

Rift inside “Israeli” Gov’t Hampers Preparing for the War in the North

Story Code : 1144461
According to “Israel's” Channel 14 website, Englman wrote an official letter to the entity’s premiere Benjamin Netanyahu in which he stressed that “There is no room for the state of incompatibility that has persisted for so long, and there is a need for unified and organized government action.”

The observer touched on the dispute between Zionist government ministries, stating that this behavior harms “Israel's” readiness to evacuate.

He further added: “According to the position of the Ministry of Interior, its responsibility is limited only in the case of evacuating schools, and on the other hand, the War Ministry states that the Interior Ministry is responsible for taking care of the 'civilians' [settlers] and providing answers to them.”

"The fateful consequences of the said disagreements are, above all, the failure to activate the ‘High Authority’ for the Evacuation and Relief of Victims, the body responsible for planning, directing and supervising the apparatus for absorbing the evacuated population [settlers] in the hour of emergency," Englman cautioned.

In parallel, he underlined that “In light of the increasing security tensions on the northern border and the serious repercussions of not responding to the 'residents' (settlers) during their evacuation, resolving the dispute between the Minister of ‘Defense’ [War] and the Minister of Interior is necessary in order to reach an immediate solution and ensure that “Israel” has a plan to provide a response to the 'residents' [settlers] who were evacuated from their ‘homes’.”
