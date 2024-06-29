0
Saturday 29 June 2024 - 03:33

No Security Incident During Iran Election Process: Police Chief

Story Code : 1144463
No Security Incident During Iran Election Process: Police Chief
Speaking on Friday, General Radan said there has not been any report of security incidents in any part of Iran since the polls opened at 8 am this morning.

Full security prevails at all polling stations across the country and everything is kept in order, the commander stated.

More than 61,450,000 eligible Iranian voters can take part in the ongoing elections inside the country and abroad.

There are four candidates seeking presidency in the polls, including Saeed Jalili, Mostafa Pourmohammadi, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, and Masoud Pezeshkian. Two other hopefuls, Alireza Zakani and Amir Hossein Qazizadeh Hashemi dropped out of the race on Wednesday and Thursday.

The candidates have been singled out by the Constitutional Council from 80 applicants seeking the presidency.

The new administration, the 14th one after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, will assume power in late June or early July and hold office for four years.

The polls take place a year ahead of schedule, as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi passed away in May.

A helicopter carrying President Raisi and his entourage crashed in northwestern mountainous forests on May 19, killing the president, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and six others.
Comment


Featured Stories
Red Arrow Missile: Qassam’s Latest Weapon Against Zionist Occupiers
Red Arrow Missile: Qassam’s Latest Weapon Against Zionist Occupiers
Ultra-Orthodox Israeli Jews Protest Mandatory Military Service
Ultra-Orthodox Israeli Jews Protest Mandatory Military Service
29 June 2024
Russia Warns of US Spy Drones
Russia Warns of US Spy Drones
29 June 2024
Rift inside “Israeli” Gov’t Hampers Preparing for the War in the North
Rift inside “Israeli” Gov’t Hampers Preparing for the War in the North
29 June 2024
Haifa Comes under Attack by Yemeni Forces, Iraqi Fighters
Haifa Comes under Attack by Yemeni Forces, Iraqi Fighters
28 June 2024
Iran Elects Its President: Ayatollah Khamenei Casts His Vote
Iran Elects Its President: Ayatollah Khamenei Casts His Vote
28 June 2024
Israel Committing War Crimes by Targeting Children Deliberately: Iran’s UN Envoy
Israel Committing War Crimes by Targeting Children Deliberately: Iran’s UN Envoy
28 June 2024
Trump-Biden Debate: US A Third World Nation, Biden Could Be Convicted!
Trump-Biden Debate: US A Third World Nation, Biden Could Be Convicted!
28 June 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah To the Iranian People: Your Path Determine the Destinies of Entire Region
Sayyed Nasrallah To the Iranian People: Your Path Determine the Destinies of Entire Region
28 June 2024
Feeding the Monster: US Provided $6.5 Billion Security Aid to ‘Israel’ since Gaza War Began
Feeding the Monster: US Provided $6.5 Billion Security Aid to ‘Israel’ since Gaza War Began
28 June 2024
US Prestige Badly Damaged in Wake of Yemen Ops against Israel
US Prestige Badly Damaged in Wake of Yemen Ops against Israel
28 June 2024
Israeli Officer Killed, 17 Wounded in Jenin Raid
Israeli Officer Killed, 17 Wounded in Jenin Raid
28 June 2024
Sheikh Qassem: Lebanon’s Front is Holding, The Only Resolution is A Ceasefire in Gaza
Sheikh Qassem: Lebanon’s Front is Holding, The Only Resolution is A Ceasefire in Gaza
27 June 2024