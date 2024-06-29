No Security Incident During Iran Election Process: Police Chief

Islam Times - The presidential election in Iran has been held in complete safety since Friday morning without a single security incident, Commander of the Law Enforcement Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran Brigadier General Ahmadreza Radan said.

Speaking on Friday, General Radan said there has not been any report of security incidents in any part of Iran since the polls opened at 8 am this morning.Full security prevails at all polling stations across the country and everything is kept in order, the commander stated.More than 61,450,000 eligible Iranian voters can take part in the ongoing elections inside the country and abroad.There are four candidates seeking presidency in the polls, including Saeed Jalili, Mostafa Pourmohammadi, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, and Masoud Pezeshkian. Two other hopefuls, Alireza Zakani and Amir Hossein Qazizadeh Hashemi dropped out of the race on Wednesday and Thursday.The candidates have been singled out by the Constitutional Council from 80 applicants seeking the presidency.The new administration, the 14th one after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, will assume power in late June or early July and hold office for four years.The polls take place a year ahead of schedule, as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi passed away in May.A helicopter carrying President Raisi and his entourage crashed in northwestern mountainous forests on May 19, killing the president, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and six others.