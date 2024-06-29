0
Saturday 29 June 2024 - 03:36

Delhi Airport Roof Collapse Kills One

The collapse occurred in New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport early on Friday, with authorities evacuating Terminal 1 and cancelling flights until 2 pm (08:30 GMT), civil aviation minister K Ram Mohan Naidu told reporters at the facility, confirming the death.

Atul Garg, the director of Delhi Fire Services, said at least eight people were injured in the collapse in the terminal’s domestic departure area, Al Jazeera reported.

Broadcast images showed a taxi crushed under a wrecked metal pillar at the entrance area of the terminal, which is mostly used by low-cost carriers IndiGo and SpiceJet for domestic flights.

The airport authority said the collapse had been caused by “heavy rain” at 5 am (23:30 GMT on Thursday).

In addition to the roof, some support beams also collapsed, damaging cars in the pick-up and drop-off area at the terminal, the Press Trust of India news agency said.

The airport area received about 148.5 mm of rain over three hours in the early morning, more than the average for all of June, according to India’s weather office. Many other parts of the capital were flooded as the annual monsoon hit after a long stretch of heatwaves.
