0
Saturday 29 June 2024 - 03:41

Cyprus Ambassador to Lebanon: We Will Not Permit Our Airspace to Be Used Against Any Country

Story Code : 1144469
Cyprus Ambassador to Lebanon: We Will Not Permit Our Airspace to Be Used Against Any Country
Elias Bou Saab, Deputy Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, greeted Maria Hadjitheodosiou, Cypriot Ambassador to Lebanon, in Beirut today, Wednesday.

During their meeting, Ambassador Hadjitheodosiou expressed gratitude to Bou Saab for his collaboration in resolving tensions between Lebanon and Cyprus.

She underscored that Cyprus remains steadfast in its commitment not to permit its territory to be used for hostile actions against any country, particularly Lebanon.

According to reports, Hezbollah Secretary-General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah cautioned Cyprus last Wednesday that allowing Israel to utilize its ports and airports to target Lebanon could have repercussions. Nasrallah warned, "We caution the Cypriot government that facilitating Israeli access to its airports and bases for operations against Lebanon would embroil it in the conflict. We will maintain our solidarity, support, and aid to Gaza, prepared for any eventuality as we remain resolute in fulfilling this duty."

In response to Nasrallah's warning, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides clarified that Cyprus, situated in the eastern Mediterranean, is not engaged in military activities within the region or elsewhere.
Comment


Featured Stories
Red Arrow Missile: Qassam’s Latest Weapon Against Zionist Occupiers
Red Arrow Missile: Qassam’s Latest Weapon Against Zionist Occupiers
Ultra-Orthodox Israeli Jews Protest Mandatory Military Service
Ultra-Orthodox Israeli Jews Protest Mandatory Military Service
29 June 2024
Russia Warns of US Spy Drones
Russia Warns of US Spy Drones
29 June 2024
Rift inside “Israeli” Gov’t Hampers Preparing for the War in the North
Rift inside “Israeli” Gov’t Hampers Preparing for the War in the North
29 June 2024
Haifa Comes under Attack by Yemeni Forces, Iraqi Fighters
Haifa Comes under Attack by Yemeni Forces, Iraqi Fighters
28 June 2024
Iran Elects Its President: Ayatollah Khamenei Casts His Vote
Iran Elects Its President: Ayatollah Khamenei Casts His Vote
28 June 2024
Israel Committing War Crimes by Targeting Children Deliberately: Iran’s UN Envoy
Israel Committing War Crimes by Targeting Children Deliberately: Iran’s UN Envoy
28 June 2024
Trump-Biden Debate: US A Third World Nation, Biden Could Be Convicted!
Trump-Biden Debate: US A Third World Nation, Biden Could Be Convicted!
28 June 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah To the Iranian People: Your Path Determine the Destinies of Entire Region
Sayyed Nasrallah To the Iranian People: Your Path Determine the Destinies of Entire Region
28 June 2024
Feeding the Monster: US Provided $6.5 Billion Security Aid to ‘Israel’ since Gaza War Began
Feeding the Monster: US Provided $6.5 Billion Security Aid to ‘Israel’ since Gaza War Began
28 June 2024
US Prestige Badly Damaged in Wake of Yemen Ops against Israel
US Prestige Badly Damaged in Wake of Yemen Ops against Israel
28 June 2024
Israeli Officer Killed, 17 Wounded in Jenin Raid
Israeli Officer Killed, 17 Wounded in Jenin Raid
28 June 2024
Sheikh Qassem: Lebanon’s Front is Holding, The Only Resolution is A Ceasefire in Gaza
Sheikh Qassem: Lebanon’s Front is Holding, The Only Resolution is A Ceasefire in Gaza
27 June 2024