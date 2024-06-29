Cyprus Ambassador to Lebanon: We Will Not Permit Our Airspace to Be Used Against Any Country

Islam Times - The impact of the warning given by the Secretary-General of Hezbollah in his recent speech to Cyprus is still unfolding. The Cyprus Ambassador to Lebanon stressed that her country will not permit its territory to be used for aggression against any other nation.

Elias Bou Saab, Deputy Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, greeted Maria Hadjitheodosiou, Cypriot Ambassador to Lebanon, in Beirut today, Wednesday.During their meeting, Ambassador Hadjitheodosiou expressed gratitude to Bou Saab for his collaboration in resolving tensions between Lebanon and Cyprus.She underscored that Cyprus remains steadfast in its commitment not to permit its territory to be used for hostile actions against any country, particularly Lebanon.According to reports, Hezbollah Secretary-General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah cautioned Cyprus last Wednesday that allowing Israel to utilize its ports and airports to target Lebanon could have repercussions. Nasrallah warned, "We caution the Cypriot government that facilitating Israeli access to its airports and bases for operations against Lebanon would embroil it in the conflict. We will maintain our solidarity, support, and aid to Gaza, prepared for any eventuality as we remain resolute in fulfilling this duty."In response to Nasrallah's warning, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides clarified that Cyprus, situated in the eastern Mediterranean, is not engaged in military activities within the region or elsewhere.