Are Iraqi Sunnis Interested in Having Shias Control the Presidency of Parliament?

Islam Times - In the eight months since Mohammed al-Halbousi, the former Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, was dismissed, parliament has struggled in tumultuous sessions to successfully choose his successor.

Some undisclosed Iraqi sources informed "Arabi 21" that Sunni leaders prefer Mohsen al-Mandalawi, former First Deputy Speaker of Parliament from the Coordination Framework Alliance, to retain the position of parliament's leader.These sources also noted that "Khamis al-Khanjar," leader of the Sovereignty Party, Mohammed al-Halbousi, head of the Progress Party, and "Muthanna al-Samarrai," leader of the Azm Party, support al-Mandalawi continuing as Parliament Speaker to prevent a new Sunni contender from emerging who could challenge them in the upcoming parliamentary elections.On the other hand, Iraqi political analyst "Ali al-Baider" suggested that some are intentionally prolonging the crisis among Iraq's Sunnis because they do not perceive unity among them as advantageous.Conversely, Iraqi analyst "Kazem Yawar" argued that perpetuating divisions among Sunnis and allowing Shias to retain control of the parliament presidency is not in the best interest of Sunnis.