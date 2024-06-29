0
Saturday 29 June 2024 - 03:43

Red Arrow Missile: Qassam’s Latest Weapon Against Zionist Occupiers

Story Code : 1144471
According to the Palestinian Information Center, the Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, used their new weapon, the "Red Arrow" missile, to target and destroy an Israeli engineering vehicle in Rafah two days ago on the 262nd day of the Battle of Al-Aqsa Storm.

The Red Arrow is a second-generation anti-tank missile guided by wire and optical systems. It consists of an anti-armor projectile, a warhead, a solid-fuel rocket propellant, and a control section connected to the launch platform by a wire for optical guidance towards the target.

This missile has a high capability to hit designated targets from distances of 3 to 4 kilometers. It was developed in 1980 and has been used in the wars in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Syria. The missile weighs 25 kilograms and is launched from the ground, with the potential to be fired from military vehicles or combat helicopters.

The Qassam Brigades unveiled this missile amid claims by the Zionist regime that, nearly nine months into the war against the Gaza Strip, they are close to defeating the military wing of the Hamas movement.
