Pakistan Rejects U.S. Congressional Resolution as Interference in Domestic Affairs

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch has firmly stated that Pakistan, as an independent state, considers the resolution passed by the U.S. House of Representatives as an unacceptable interference in the country's internal affairs.

Addressing a weekly press briefing, Baloch expressed disappointment that the U.S. Congress passed the resolution without a proper understanding of the ground realities in Pakistan. She emphasized that if the principle of non-interference in each other's internal affairs is upheld, it would lead to better relations between the two countries."The U.S. Congress should work towards strengthening Pakistan-U.S. relations, rather than passing this unnecessary resolution that interferes with Pakistan's internal affairs," Baloch said.The spokesperson reiterated Pakistan's desire to maintain relations with the U.S. based on mutual trust and non-interference in each other's domestic matters.Addressing the ongoing situation in Palestine, Baloch demanded the immediate withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. She highlighted the shocking revelations made in the recent U.N. inquiry report on Palestine, stating that it is time to put an end to the atrocities being committed against innocent Palestinians."In the United Nations inquiry report on Palestine, shocking revelations have been made regarding the killing of innocent Palestinians. It is time to stop the atrocities in Gaza," Baloch said.The Foreign Office's firm stance on the U.S. congressional resolution and its unwavering support for the Palestinian cause underscores Pakistan's commitment to its principles of sovereignty and non-interference in the affairs of other nations.