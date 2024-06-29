0
Saturday 29 June 2024 - 03:55

France Bans MKO Chieftain from Leaving the Country

Story Code : 1144478
France Bans MKO Chieftain from Leaving the Country
After attacking the bases of Mojahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) in Paris and acquiring evidence of money laundering, espionage equipment, weapons and illegitimate individuals, the French police issued an exit ban on the 70-year-old chieftain of terrorist group Maryam Rajavi as the investigation on her case continues.

On June 12, the French police attacked one of the MKO bases in Paris, discovering illegal weapons, while 3 members of the group were also detained.

Maryam Rajavi, the chieftain of the terrorist group, who is currently in a serious physical condition and her medical team has given up hope of her recovery, was banned from leaving and entering by the Albanian police last year.
Comment


Featured Stories
Red Arrow Missile: Qassam’s Latest Weapon Against Zionist Occupiers
Red Arrow Missile: Qassam’s Latest Weapon Against Zionist Occupiers
Ultra-Orthodox Israeli Jews Protest Mandatory Military Service
Ultra-Orthodox Israeli Jews Protest Mandatory Military Service
29 June 2024
Russia Warns of US Spy Drones
Russia Warns of US Spy Drones
29 June 2024
Rift inside “Israeli” Gov’t Hampers Preparing for the War in the North
Rift inside “Israeli” Gov’t Hampers Preparing for the War in the North
29 June 2024
Haifa Comes under Attack by Yemeni Forces, Iraqi Fighters
Haifa Comes under Attack by Yemeni Forces, Iraqi Fighters
28 June 2024
Iran Elects Its President: Ayatollah Khamenei Casts His Vote
Iran Elects Its President: Ayatollah Khamenei Casts His Vote
28 June 2024
Israel Committing War Crimes by Targeting Children Deliberately: Iran’s UN Envoy
Israel Committing War Crimes by Targeting Children Deliberately: Iran’s UN Envoy
28 June 2024
Trump-Biden Debate: US A Third World Nation, Biden Could Be Convicted!
Trump-Biden Debate: US A Third World Nation, Biden Could Be Convicted!
28 June 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah To the Iranian People: Your Path Determine the Destinies of Entire Region
Sayyed Nasrallah To the Iranian People: Your Path Determine the Destinies of Entire Region
28 June 2024
Feeding the Monster: US Provided $6.5 Billion Security Aid to ‘Israel’ since Gaza War Began
Feeding the Monster: US Provided $6.5 Billion Security Aid to ‘Israel’ since Gaza War Began
28 June 2024
US Prestige Badly Damaged in Wake of Yemen Ops against Israel
US Prestige Badly Damaged in Wake of Yemen Ops against Israel
28 June 2024
Israeli Officer Killed, 17 Wounded in Jenin Raid
Israeli Officer Killed, 17 Wounded in Jenin Raid
28 June 2024
Sheikh Qassem: Lebanon’s Front is Holding, The Only Resolution is A Ceasefire in Gaza
Sheikh Qassem: Lebanon’s Front is Holding, The Only Resolution is A Ceasefire in Gaza
27 June 2024