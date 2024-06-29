0
Saturday 29 June 2024 - 04:10

US, UK Launch 4 Fresh Strikes on Yemeni Soil

Story Code : 1144480
US, UK Launch 4 Fresh Strikes on Yemeni Soil
The American and British fighters attacked Yemen's Hodeidah International Airport 4 times on Friday.

There were no immediate reports of possible casualties or damage.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel. 
