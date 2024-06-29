0
Saturday 29 June 2024

Sayyed Nasrallah: Great Victory is Coming

In his participation letter in the “International Conference of Martyrs for the Defense of the Holy Shrine and the Resistance Front” held in the Iranian city of Mashhad, Sayyed Nasrallah underlined that “Gaza is supported by the resistance fronts, especially in Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq.”

To the people of the regions, Sayyed Nasrallah said: “O most honorable people in all arenas and countries of the resistance front, we must realize the level of the achievements and victories that have been achieved so far and that have accumulated over decades, especially since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran under the leadership of Imam Khomeini.”

“These achievements and victories set our nation on the path to great and final victory, which means liberating Palestine from the Zionist occupation and liberating our entire region from the US hegemony and tyranny, God willing,” he said.

In parallel, His Eminence underscored that “The final victory requires continuing to work tirelessly. This needs more time, of course, and that we remain confident and sure of God Almighty’s pledge to the true believers of victory.”

“This victory requires our unity and integration. After these sacrifices, no one should hesitate, weaken, or stop,” The Resistance Leader said., noting that “We’re the oppressed people of this region who are attacked by the Great Satan and the Zionists.”

According to His Eminence, “We, in this time, are blessed with the presence of a great divine opportunity, which is the blessed Islamic Republic of Iran, with its sacred regime, sacrificial people and the presence of this wise, courageous, and righteous leader, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.”
