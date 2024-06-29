Children Among Dead As Israeli Attacks Intensify in Gaza

Islam Times - The Israeli military intensified its air and artillery strikes on the Gaza Strip overnight, targeting several areas and resulting in numerous civilian casualties, including children.

The Israeli regime continues its bloody onslaught on the Gaza Strip by carrying out more air and artillery strikes against the blockaded territory.The overnight attacks targeted Gaza City, Rafah, and the Nuseirat refugee camp, leaving nearly a dozen Palestinians, including four children, dead, according to reports published on Saturday morning.In Bureij refugee camp, Gaza’s civil defense agency reported that three of its medics were killed by Israeli aircraft and 12 others wounded while they carried out rescue efforts.The Israeli military bombed a home in Gaza City, killing at least four Palestinians and injuring at least ten more, the Wafa news agency reported.Two children were among those killed in the strike, which hit the Abu Khadra family home on al-Wehda Street in the center of Gaza City.Earlier, Israeli fighter jets targeted a residential home in Gaza City’s Yarmouk neighborhood, killing two children and injuring at least five others.On the ground, heavy fighting is underway between Israeli troops and resistance fighters.Israeli soldiers and tanks attacked Gaza City’s Shujayea neighborhood, ordering residents to leave.UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the Israeli ground offensive in Shujayea neighborhood forced the displacement of “at least 60,000” residents.Resistance forces launched a mortar attack on Israeli forces in the same area, leaving casualties.Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement waged a surprise operation against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.Since then, the United States has supplied the Tel Aviv regime with more than 10,000 tons of military equipment and used its veto power against all United Nations Security Council resolutions that called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.The Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 37,765 Palestinians and injured over 86,429 since the start of the offensive. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under rubble.