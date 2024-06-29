0
Saturday 29 June 2024 - 10:55

At Least 30 Killed in Kenya Anti-Government Protests: HRW

Story Code : 1144583
At Least 30 Killed in Kenya Anti-Government Protests: HRW
“Kenyan security forces shot directly into crowds of protesters on (Tuesday) June 25, 2024, including protesters who were fleeing,” the NGO said in a statement, AFP reported.

“Although there is no confirmation on the exact number of people killed in Nairobi and other towns, Human Rights Watch found that at least 30 people had been killed on that day based on witness accounts, publicly available information, hospital and mortuary records in Nairobi as well as witness accounts,” the statement said.

“Shooting directly into crowds without justification, including as protesters try to flee, is completely unacceptable under Kenyan and international law,” said Otsieno Namwaya, associate Africa director at Human Rights Watch.

“The Kenyan authorities need to make clear to their forces that they should be protecting peaceful protesters and that impunity for police violence can no longer be tolerated,” Namwaya added.

The largely peaceful rallies turned violent on Tuesday when lawmakers passed the deeply unpopular tax increases following pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

After the announcement of the vote, crowds stormed the parliament complex and a fire broke out in clashes unprecedented in the history of the country since its independence from Britain in 1963.

President William Ruto’s administration ultimately withdrew the bill.

The state-funded Kenya National Commission on Human Rights said it had recorded 22 deaths and 300 injured victims, adding it would open an investigation.

“Eight military officers came out and just opened fire on people. They killed several people, including those who were not part of the protests,” HRW quoted a rights activist in Nairobi as saying.

“Kenya’s international partners should continue to actively monitor the situation... and further urge Kenyan authorities to speedily but credibly and transparently investigate abuses by the security forces,” the rights watchdog said.

Ruto had already rolled back some tax measures after the protests began, prompting the treasury to warn of a gaping budget shortfall of 200 billion shillings ($1.6 billion).

The cash-strapped government had said previously that the increases were necessary to service Kenya’s massive debt of some 10 trillion shillings ($78 billion), equal to roughly 70 percent of GDP.

The Washington-based IMF has urged the country to implement fiscal reforms in order to access crucial funding from the international lender.

“The bill was expected to raise an additional $2.3 billion in the next fiscal year, in part to meet IMF requirements to increase revenues,” HRW said.

“Widespread outrage should be a wake-up call to the Kenyan government and the IMF that they cannot sacrifice rights in the name of economic recovery,” Namwaya said.

“Economic sustainability can only be achieved by building a new social contract that raises revenues fairly, manages them responsibly, and funds services and programs that protect everyone’s rights.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: Great Victory is Coming
Sayyed Nasrallah: Great Victory is Coming
Yemeni, Iraqi Resistance Forces Launch Joint Attacks on Ships Linked to Israel
Yemeni, Iraqi Resistance Forces Launch Joint Attacks on Ships Linked to Israel
29 June 2024
NYT: Biden’s Performance Disastrous, He Must Quit
NYT: Biden’s Performance Disastrous, He Must Quit
29 June 2024
Iran, Russia FMs Discuss “Israeli” Threats against Lebanon
Iran, Russia FMs Discuss “Israeli” Threats against Lebanon
29 June 2024
Red Arrow Missile: Qassam’s Latest Weapon Against Zionist Occupiers
Red Arrow Missile: Qassam’s Latest Weapon Against Zionist Occupiers
29 June 2024
Ultra-Orthodox Israeli Jews Protest Mandatory Military Service
Ultra-Orthodox Israeli Jews Protest Mandatory Military Service
29 June 2024
Russia Warns of US Spy Drones
Russia Warns of US Spy Drones
29 June 2024
Rift inside “Israeli” Gov’t Hampers Preparing for the War in the North
Rift inside “Israeli” Gov’t Hampers Preparing for the War in the North
29 June 2024
Haifa Comes under Attack by Yemeni Forces, Iraqi Fighters
Haifa Comes under Attack by Yemeni Forces, Iraqi Fighters
28 June 2024
Iran Elects Its President: Ayatollah Khamenei Casts His Vote
Iran Elects Its President: Ayatollah Khamenei Casts His Vote
28 June 2024
Israel Committing War Crimes by Targeting Children Deliberately: Iran’s UN Envoy
Israel Committing War Crimes by Targeting Children Deliberately: Iran’s UN Envoy
28 June 2024
Trump-Biden Debate: US A Third World Nation, Biden Could Be Convicted!
Trump-Biden Debate: US A Third World Nation, Biden Could Be Convicted!
28 June 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah To the Iranian People: Your Path Determine the Destinies of Entire Region
Sayyed Nasrallah To the Iranian People: Your Path Determine the Destinies of Entire Region
28 June 2024