0
Sunday 30 June 2024 - 03:47

66% of “Israelis” Don’t Want Netanyahu in next Elections

Story Code : 1144700
66% of “Israelis” Don’t Want Netanyahu in next Elections
According to the survey, approximately 66% of respondents indicated they do not want Netanyahu to participate in upcoming political contests, reflecting a widespread desire for change within “Israeli” leadership.

The sentiment against Netanyahu is particularly pronounced outside his traditional right-wing, religious bloc, where only 37% share a similar view.

Among supporters within this bloc, 53% are in favor of Netanyahu continuing his political career.

In terms of potential leadership for a right-wing electoral alliance, former premiere Naftali Bennett emerged as the frontrunner, capturing 30% of voter support. Avigdor Liberman, leader of the “Yisrael Beytenu” party, and former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen followed with 10% each. However, Gideon Sa'ar, leader of the “New Hope” faction, garnered only 4% of favorable opinions in the poll.

The survey also highlighted a strong consensus among respondents, with 85% in favor of establishing a commission of inquiry to investigate the events of October 7. This initiative seeks to address failures related to recent “Israeli” internal issues, underscoring public demand for accountability and transparency in governance.

Regarding military service, a majority of 66% supported the drafting of ultra-Orthodox “yeshiva” students into the army, contrasting with 24% who disagreed and 10% who were undecided on the matter.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Pressuring Hamas to Accept Israeli Proposal: Hamdan
US Pressuring Hamas to Accept Israeli Proposal: Hamdan
UN: Israeli Settlements Flagrant Violation of Int. Law, UN Res.
UN: Israeli Settlements Flagrant Violation of Int. Law, UN Res.
30 June 2024
North Korea Blames US for Creating ‘NATO of Asian Version’
North Korea Blames US for Creating ‘NATO of Asian Version’
30 June 2024
UN, EU Condemn Israeli Decision to Legalize West Bank Settlements
UN, EU Condemn Israeli Decision to Legalize West Bank Settlements
30 June 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Front Relying on Iran and its Brave Leader
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Front Relying on Iran and its Brave Leader
30 June 2024
Spain To Join South Africa’s Complaint against “Israel”
Spain To Join South Africa’s Complaint against “Israel”
30 June 2024
Over 27K US-Made Missiles, Bombs Unleashed on Gaza Residents
Over 27K US-Made Missiles, Bombs Unleashed on Gaza Residents
30 June 2024
66% of “Israelis” Don’t Want Netanyahu in next Elections
66% of “Israelis” Don’t Want Netanyahu in next Elections
30 June 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Great Victory is Coming
Sayyed Nasrallah: Great Victory is Coming
29 June 2024
Yemeni, Iraqi Resistance Forces Launch Joint Attacks on Ships Linked to Israel
Yemeni, Iraqi Resistance Forces Launch Joint Attacks on Ships Linked to Israel
29 June 2024
NYT: Biden’s Performance Disastrous, He Must Quit
NYT: Biden’s Performance Disastrous, He Must Quit
29 June 2024
Iran, Russia FMs Discuss “Israeli” Threats against Lebanon
Iran, Russia FMs Discuss “Israeli” Threats against Lebanon
29 June 2024
Red Arrow Missile: Qassam’s Latest Weapon Against Zionist Occupiers
Red Arrow Missile: Qassam’s Latest Weapon Against Zionist Occupiers
29 June 2024