Islam Times - A recent poll conducted by “Israeli” Channel 12 has revealed significant sentiments among “Israeli” voters regarding the entity’s political landscape, with a majority expressing opposition to Benjamin Netanyahu's continued presence in future elections.

According to the survey, approximately 66% of respondents indicated they do not want Netanyahu to participate in upcoming political contests, reflecting a widespread desire for change within “Israeli” leadership.The sentiment against Netanyahu is particularly pronounced outside his traditional right-wing, religious bloc, where only 37% share a similar view.Among supporters within this bloc, 53% are in favor of Netanyahu continuing his political career.In terms of potential leadership for a right-wing electoral alliance, former premiere Naftali Bennett emerged as the frontrunner, capturing 30% of voter support. Avigdor Liberman, leader of the “Yisrael Beytenu” party, and former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen followed with 10% each. However, Gideon Sa'ar, leader of the “New Hope” faction, garnered only 4% of favorable opinions in the poll.The survey also highlighted a strong consensus among respondents, with 85% in favor of establishing a commission of inquiry to investigate the events of October 7. This initiative seeks to address failures related to recent “Israeli” internal issues, underscoring public demand for accountability and transparency in governance.Regarding military service, a majority of 66% supported the drafting of ultra-Orthodox “yeshiva” students into the army, contrasting with 24% who disagreed and 10% who were undecided on the matter.