Sunday 30 June 2024 - 03:51

Israel Attack Kills Family Members Gathering Water

Story Code : 1144705
Israel Attack Kills Family Members Gathering Water
A video circulating online shows a child in his father’s arms, both covered in blood, lying on the ground before paramedics could transfer them to the hospital.

Many appeals have been made online by Palestinians trapped in the Shujayea neighborhood, unable to leave their houses due to injuries from Israeli artillery. They remain confined indoors, as Israeli forces target anyone attempting to move with drones and quadcopters.

Shujayea, once a densely populated and lively neighborhood, has been transformed into a ghost town, flattened by two Israeli ground offensives, reports Al Jazeera Arabic correspondent Ismail al-Ghoul.

Between Monday and Thursday, Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip resulted in 139 Palestinian deaths and 331 injuries, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). The latest OCHA situation report notes that 60,000 to 80,000 residents of eastern and northeastern Gaza City fled on Thursday as Israel launched a ground attack on Shujayea.

Military orders for immediate evacuation of Shujayea have contributed to the mass displacement in Gaza, where about 78 percent of the territory’s 2.3 million population has been uprooted since October.

The OCHA report also highlights that between June 1 and 27, only 49 out of 101 planned humanitarian aid missions to northern Gaza were facilitated by Israeli forces. Ten missions were denied, 30 were impeded, and 12 were canceled.

The Israeli army claims that they are not harming civilians and have issued evacuation orders. However, at least seven Palestinian civilians were killed in Shujayea on Friday. These are Palestinians who have been displaced time and time again by Israeli forces, and who say they simply have no place left to go.
